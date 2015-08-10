More severe weather expected in Auburn
There is an 'elevated risk' of severe weather. Read more >>
UPDATE: More human remains found in Lee County creek, victim identified
The remains were found near where a detached leg was found Thursday. Read more >>
COLUMN: Leaving a legacy
President Barrack Obama will leave a legacy in the White House. Political beliefs aside, he has undeniably accomplished milestones in his presidency which will not easily be pushed aside nor forgotten during future presidencies. Read more >>
Multimedia
Sports
Wiley's career night helps Auburn storm past Alabama
After being tied at 30 at the half, Auburn scored 54 second-half points to cruise past Alabama. Read more >>
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
After over a week of searching, Auburn has found their man to run the offense. Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has reportedly accepted ... Read more >>
No. 11 Auburn Falls to No. 9 Kentucky
No. 11 Auburn fell to No. 9 Kentucky Friday night. Read more >>
Lifestyle
COLUMN: An ode to 2016, a lack of hope for the new year
A new year has once again come to save us from the previous. The list of complaints and grievances directed toward 2016 has Read more >>
A review of Durango Taqueria y Carniceria
Cue Durango Taqueria y Carniceria—A small, quiet restaurant connected to Valero on North Dean is serving Mexican food in the Auburn Opelika area. Read more >>
Starting the semester with a healthy mind
Eric Bloch, Auburn University Student Counseling Services psychologist, offered helpful tips and guidance on how to sustain a healthy mind and a solid ... Read more >>
Opinion
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democracy in the age of Trump
A traditional view of politics upholds it as a noble practice where citizens unite to make decisions about how society is to be governed for a common ... Read more >>
EDITORIAL: On divining scripture
Last week, a family schism between a popular radio show host and his daughter became public. The crux of the issue: her bisexuality. Read more >>
COLUMN: Major with passion in mind, not payday
Average starting salaries aren’t everything. Don’t neglect the pursuit of happiness in the name of total comfort and absence of risk. Read more >>