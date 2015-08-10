APLU president: Immigration order should 'be promptly reconsidered'
The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) is a research, policy and advocacy organization that represents 237 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems and affiliated organizations. Read more >>
SDA hosts speaker to discuss eating disorder treatment
On Thursday, January 19, Martha Lee Anne Baugh, MS, RD, LD of A Center for Eating Disorders in Birmingham, AL, spoke during the Student Dietetic Association’s monthly meeting. Read more >>
Capitol on the Plains brings together state representatives for political discussion
SGA hosted the Capitol on the Plains in Langdon Hall on Thursday, Jan. 26 where U.S. representatives and state leaders spoke to Auburn students address policy questions and other state concerns. Read more >>
Multimedia
Sports
Eder sets school record at Razorback Invitational
Over the weekend, Auburn's Veronica Eder set the school record in the womenâs 3000-meter with a time of 9:19.91 to lead Auburn track and field on the ... Read more >>
Three-star tight end commits to Auburn
Auburn picked up its 20th commitment and second tight end commit Sunday. Read more >>
Austin Wiley, huge second-half run pushes Auburn past TCU
The Tigers used a 25-2 run to sprint past TCU in Fort Worth. Read more >>
Lifestyle
'Interactive' closing artist lecture held in Biggin Hall
"Locus," an exhibition by John Douglas Powers, took seat in Biggin Hall from Dec. 12 - Jan. 26 and closed with a lecture from the artist at 5 p.m. Read more >>
Fashion Ambush: Kayla Jones
Fashion Ambush is a weekly installment featuring the fashionistas and fashionistos as the go about their daily lives. Read more >>
A student's guide to pet ownership
Everything you need to know about living with a four-legged roommate. Read more >>
Opinion
EDITORIAL: Auburn remains resilient
Among all of the places to live in Alabama, Auburn remains one of the most pleasant and resilient. Read more >>
COLUMN: Embrace empathy
The women and men who marched didn't do it because they, themselves, feel victimized. They did it because they know others do. Read more >>
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't forget about state politics
Recently, all the attention has been on Washington D.C. and the 2016 election. Read more >>