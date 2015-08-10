COLUMN: three lies you may have heard at Camp War Eagle
From tutors to TigerCard money and transits; The things I wish I knew when I came to Auburn. Read more >>
Auburn wins overtime thriller at UConn
Freshman point guard Jared Harper once again proved that he is "worth the price of admission" as he lead his squad to a 70-67 overtime victory over UConn. Read more >>
SGA makes plans for spring semester
SGA President Jesse Westerhouse recently discussed some of SGA’s accomplishments this semester, as well as some projects they'll undertake in the spring semester. Westerhouse said changes would likely be coming to the ticketing system for football games in the near future. Read more >>
Multimedia
Sports
Kamryn Pettway driven by his family
Look beyond the 1,123 yards and seven scores, and you'll find a family man. Read more >>
Kerryon Johnson confident heading into Sugar Bowl showdown
Things were different for Kerryon Johnson when he woke up in the Auburn team hotel on Saturday morning. Read more >>
Finally healthy, Sean White looks to open up Auburn passing attack against Oklahoma
After missing the final two games of the regular season, White is back at full strength and ready to lead Auburn into the Sugar Bowl. Read more >>
Lifestyle
TIPS: Getting to the Sugar Bowl on a budget
Here are some cost-cutting curves that'll get you closer to the Superdome while keeping you out of your parent's 401K. Read more >>
How to make a 'White Christmas' cocktail
Family and friend gatherings during the holidays are full of festive decorations, delicious meals and Christmas themed cocktails. Read more >>
Cooking with Anne: rustic gluten-free pizza that'll kill the craving
Everybody loves pizza, but not everybody loves all that grease or that queasy feeling they get after downing a whole large one themselves. Read more >>
Opinion
FAREWELL COLUMN: Do it all, when you look back you'll wish you did
Soon, I will walk across that stage and my time in college will be over. Read more >>
EDITORIAL: Discern before you devour
One of the latest developments dominating headlines is the recent proliferation of fake news. Read more >>
COLUMN: Why Garland shouldn't be approved
When it comes to governing under the idea of separated powers, the United States has a rich inheritance. Read more >>