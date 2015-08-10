Career night from Dunans not enough to sink Kentucky
Auburn would not go away, and senior T.J. Dunans did all he could to keep it close, but eventually the Wildcats from Kentucky were too much for the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Read more >>
Wittel Dormitory to be converted into a small hotel
A historic women's dormitory will be converted into a boutique hotel. Read more >>
Auburn teen killed in car crash
Craig Allen Hensarling, 18, was killed when the 2006 Toyota Sequoia he was driving left the road, struck a bridge pylon and caught fire, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Read more >>
Multimedia
Sports
13 Tigers post personal bests at Commodore Invitational
Auburn senior Wellington Zaza won the menâs 60mH with a personal best time of 7.81 on the final day of the Commodore Invitational in Nashville on Saturday. ... Read more >>
Auburn gymnastics drops SEC opener to UGA
The thirteenth-ranked Auburn gymnastics team was defeated by Georgia in their SEC opener Friday night, losing by a final score of 196.800 to ... Read more >>
Lifestyle
Cooking with Anne: Creamy zoodles
Eating healthy doesn't have to be miserable and taste awful. Read more >>
COLUMN: Major with passion in mind, not payday
Average starting salaries aren’t everything. Don’t neglect the pursuit of happiness in the name of total comfort and absence of risk. Read more >>
Starting the semester with a healthy mind
Eric Bloch, Auburn University Student Counseling Services psychologist, offered helpful tips and guidance on how to sustain a healthy mind and a solid ... Read more >>
Opinion
COLUMN: The importance of recognizing privilege
I grew up in a suburban neighborhood outside the city of Birmingham, Alabama. I am white. My family is middle class. Read more >>
COLUMN: To roll or not to roll
Rolling the Oaks on Toomerâs Corner with Toilet Paper is a sacred tradition for Auburn fans. It is one of the greatest and wide ranging Auburn traditions. ... Read more >>