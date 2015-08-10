Get to know the SGA major candidates
The candidates for SGA president, vice president and treasurer discuss their qualifications, aspirations and goals. Read more >>
Former house speaker's appeal delayed again
The Lee County Circuit Court on Monday asked for a time extension of 28 days.aa Read more >>
Eighth and Rail continues to make music a priority in Downtown Opelika
Opelika, much like it’s college town neighbor, has begun to develop a thriving nightlife in it’s historic downtown. Read more >>
Multimedia
Sports
Day in the life: 'Gymnastics is a lifestyle, not a sport'
At three years old, an energetic Emma Slappey was in need of an outlet for release. Her mother was anxious to find a constructive activity to help Slappey ... Read more >>
Tennessee starts fast, cruises past Auburn
Tennessee led the entire contest as Auburn could not overcome the Vols. Read more >>
Softball opens 2017 at No. 2 in the nation
After the greatest season in program history, the Auburn softball team will begin the 2017 campaign at No. 2, according to the USA Today/NFCA Division ... Read more >>
Lifestyle
Day in the life: 'Gymnastics is a lifestyle, not a sport'
At three years old, an energetic Emma Slappey was in need of an outlet for release. Her mother was anxious to find a constructive activity to help Slappey ... Read more >>
Eighth and Rail continues to make music a priority in Downtown Opelika
Opelika, much like it’s college town neighbor, has begun to develop a thriving nightlife in it’s historic downtown. Read more >>
Alabama Oyster Social draws large crowds
The third annual Alabama Oyster Social took place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the ALFA Pavilion (formerly known as the Red Barn) at the Ag Heritage Park. Read more >>
Opinion
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must stand for the human rights of all
We are called the âUnited Statesâ because all our states are united in the belief that all are created equal and deserve equal treatment under the ... Read more >>
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump, Morality and Misinformation
On Nov. 7, thousands of Alabamians voted in their perceived self-interests and against their real self-interests as they have done so many times before. ... Read more >>
EDITORIAL: Auburn remains resilient
Among all of the places to live in Alabama, Auburn remains one of the most pleasant and resilient. Read more >>