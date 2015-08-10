After the greatest season in program history, the Auburn softball team will begin the 2017 campaign at No. 2, according to the USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll released Tuesday morning. Auburn's No. 2 ranking is their highest preseason ranking ever, and is the same position in which they closed the 2016 season. The back-to-back conference Tournament champions and WCWS participants have a trying schedule this upcoming season. Read more >>